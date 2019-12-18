All week, we've been waiting to find out if Tekashi 6ix9ine would be walking free today. After a lengthy court hearing this morning, the rainbow-haired rapper's fate has finally been revealed to the public and, contrary to reports from earlier this week, 6ix9ine will NOT be walking free.

We have been following the sentencing trial closely today and, this morning, the judge confirmed that he would not be releasing 6ix9ine from his jail cell just yet. In his eyes, thirteen months served was not enough for the violent crimes committed by the recording artist. He did, however, state that because of his cooperation, his sentence would be significantly reduced. At the end of the day, Judge Paul Engelmayer arrived at the following.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

Tekashi 6ix9ine has officially been sentenced to serve twenty-four months (two years) in prison with five years of supervised release. According to Inner City Press, this sentence includes the time that Tekashi has already spent in jail. With that considered, the rapper is set for a release in late 2020, serving another eleven months total. Once he gets out, the star will need to serve three-hundred hours of community service and pay a fine of $35,000.

What do you think of the sentence? Are you surprised that he's getting out so soon?