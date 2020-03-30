Tekashi 6ix9ine's Federal Charges
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Denied Request To End Supervised ReleaseA judge has shot down Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to end his supervised release early. By Aron A.
- TVThe Trailer For 'Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine' Docuseries Has Arrived: WatchThe Showtime docuseries will premiere on the network on February 21st. By Madusa S.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Slapped With New Lawsuit By Robbery Victims: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine's legal troubles from the Nine Trey saga are far from over.By Aron A.
- CrimeKooda B Looking At Nearly 5 Years In Prison After Being Ordered Back To Jail: ReportFederal prosecutors are reportedly pushing for a 46 to 57-month sentence for Kooda B who was ordered to return to jail for violating COVID-19 guidelines.By Aron A.
- Crime6ix9ine's Former Driver Gets No Prison Time In Nine Trey CaseJorge Rivera, 6ix9ine's former driver and federal informant in the Nine Trey case, won't face prison time or deportation after cooperating with authorities. By Aron A.
- Crime6ix9ine Associate Kooda B Sent Back To Jail For Violating Social Distancing MeasuresA judge ordered Kooda B back to jail after he was caught on camera partying in his apartment with a group of people, violating social distancing rules. By Aron A.
- AnticsTekashi 6ix9ine Returns To IG After His House Arrest Officially EndsHis lawyers, however, are still concerned about his well-being.By Aron A.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's House Arrest Ends This WeekendTekashi 6ix9ine is expected to remove his ankle monitor on Sunday, August 2 to signal the end of his house arrest.By Alex Zidel
- Beef6ix9ine Shades Meek Mill With Casanova Interview ClipTekashi 6ix9ine is still on Meek Mill's neck after a recent clip from a Casanova interview resurfaced. By Aron A.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Neighbor Exposes His Location: ReportThe self-proclaimed King Of New York has apparently returned to Long Island where he was spotted flexing for the 'Gram on his balcony.By Aron A.
- Crime6ix9ine Co-Defendant Denied Early Release Despite COVID-19 WorriesDenard "Drama" Butler, a defendant in the 6ix9ine case, was denied an early release even though he has health issues that make him vulnerable to COVID-19.By Aron A.
- AnticsTekashi 6ix9ine Breaks Silence For First Time Since ReleaseTekashi 6ix9ine is back on the 'Gram following his controversial release from prison earlier this week. By Aron A.
- CrimeKooda B May Have Already Violated The Terms Of His Temporary ReleaseKooda B potentially violated the terms of his temporary release on the same day he was released.By Rose Lilah
- Crime6ix9ine Gets Federal Co-Sign For Early ReleaseThe U.S. Attorney's office says there are no objections to releasing 6ix9ine early.By Aron A.
- Crime6ix9ine Co-Defendant Kooda B Granted Temporary Release Due To COVID-19 High RiskKooda B asked the judge to be released due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the judge has granted the request.By Rose Lilah
- Crime6ix9ine Associate Kooda B Asks To Be Released From Jail Over COVID-19 ScareKooda B from Tekashi 6ix9ine's federal case requested to be released on bond because his asthma puts him in high-risk of contracting Coronavirus.By Aron A.