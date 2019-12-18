One of the biggest hip-hop narratives of the year revolved around Tekashi 6ix9ine, a Brooklyn-based rapper who blew up with his aggressive gangster sound, becoming a Billboard mainstay with his controversial antics. His run as the "King of New York" would be short-lived though as he ended up getting taken down by the feds, who were targeting his Nine Trey Bloods gang. 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested and originally faced a sentence of forty-seven years in prison. The day has finally come and, after following today's trial closely, his fate has finally been revealed.



Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

As per Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press, a publication that was inside the courtroom this morning, Tekashi 6ix9ine will not be going free today. "Mr. Hernandez, I've given it a lot of close thought, including your cooperation," said Judge Engelmayer. "You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation. However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served is appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today."

After a lengthy explanation of his reasoning, the Judge announced that 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 24 months in prison with 5 years of supervised release. What do you think of the sentence?