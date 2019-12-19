Just like her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello has now come under fire for using racist language before she was the celebrity she is now. According to The Daily Mail, the 22-year-old "Havana" singer's old Tumblr page used racial slurs and a 2016 interview where Camila's fans went after her former Fifth Harmony member, Normani, it didn't help her case. Taking to Twitter, Camila shared a screenshot of a lengthy apology calling her past self "uneducated and ignorant."



Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," she wrote. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the truth behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it."

She added: "I apologized then and I apologize now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once You know better, you do better and that's all I can do."

