According to Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, Tekashi 6ix9ine's team is so confident that he'll be getting out this week that they're already trying to set up high-profile interviews for him. Of course, one of the most logical places for 6ix9ine to be given a platform would be The Breakfast Club. Given the fact that he's already contributed to two extremely successful interviews with the clique, you wouldn't be surprised if Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy went in for the trifecta. Speaking on the issue today, they revealed that his people have already tried to set something up but, unfortunately, they're not too open to negotiating.



Noting that he would like to speak in an undisclosed location to protect his safety, both DJ Envy and Charlamagne explained why they aren't keen on speaking with the rainbow-haired rapper. "I feel like he used his gang affiliation to benefit himself. First, he came out, he was allegedly a Crip, then he was allegedly a Blood, and he was talking crazy online for clout and for people to stream his music and it worked," explains Envy. "When that backfired, then you decided to tell on everyone that you was just riding on. All those hits that you allegedly did, that didn't work for you so, what do you do, you turn on everybody? You get released and you're rewarded for it? I just don't necessarily think it's a message that I wanna do."

Angela Yee thinks that, maybe, people would like to hear his story of redemption, suggesting that he take after Kanye West and go the Sunday Service route. Charlamagne agrees with Envy, for the most part, saying: "For me, it's not even necessarily the street aspect. When we sit down with someone, it has to either entertain, educate, or possibly both. Would it be entertaining? I'm sure it would be. But I think it could absolutely send the wrong message. There's a lot of misinformation in that 6ix9ine situation. It doesn't feel like there's been any accountability on his part and it would be irresponsible of us to empower that dysfunction."

Listen to their full reasoning below.