By now, word has spread across the globe that Cardi B's million-dollar payday has increased. The rapper has been engaged in a nearly four-year-long court case with YouTuber and blogger Tasha K who reportedly made false claims about her. While speaking negatively about Cardi, Tasha claimed that the former stripper used to take to stages to penetrate herself with beer bottles, alleged that Cardi had a sexually transmitted disease, and said that Cardi cheated on her husband, Offset.

We previously reported on Cardi thanking her supporters earlier today (January 25), but she later shared another, more lengthy statement courtesy of her team. "During this trial, all of you have learned about the darkest time of my life," the statement read.

“The truth is that the intentional harm that was done to me, is done to countless others every day,” the rapper wrote. “The only difference between me and the high schooler who is being cyberbullied and lied on by their classmates is the money and resources I have access to. We collectively have to say enough is enough.”

"My career began on social media so I know the power it has. Over the past few years, we've seen how social media platforms were able to bring important and necessary conversations to the forefront—such as Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, and Women's Rights. However, we've also seen countless stories of children and adults deciding to take their own lives due to cyberbullying and intentional attacks.

"So while I and very grateful that this trial has come to its conclusion and the jury has rendered a powerful and substantial message, literally—I really hope that my experience forces all of us, but especially the platforms who allow this behavior to be a part of their communities, to re-think what moves us forward as a society versus what cripples us."

Meanwhile, Tasha K's attorneys reportedly told Billboard: “We disagree with the verdict and we will be filing an appeal.” Read through Cardi B's statement in full below.

