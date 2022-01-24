Back in 2019, Cardi B launched a lawsuit against the likes of gossip blogger Tasha K, who reportedly posted content that was claiming some wild stuff about Cardi. Essentially, Tasha K was alleging that Cardi had multiple sexually transmitted infections and that she was also a prostitute. The entire saga was very damaging for Cardi's mental health, as last week, she noted that there were times in which she felt suicidal over the whole thing.

Over the last week, Cardi has been in court for the lawsuit trial. According to TMZ, Cardi ended up winning the libel suit, which means she will get at least $1 million from Tasha K. Needless to say, the gossip blogger is in for some financial despair given the ruling in court today.

The total sum of punitive damages has yet to be determined, although a judge is expected to make a ruling on that soon. Either way, this is a huge win for Cardi who was victimized by some pretty frivolous reporting. With this ruling in mind, other blogs will be thinking twice before publishing stories that A, aren't true, and B, could cause irreparable harm to someone's reputation.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the hip-hop world.

