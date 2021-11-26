Cardi B is in the midst of yet another legal battle. This time around, the 29-year-old is being asked to provide access to her medical records following her filing a defamation case for the “highly offensive” claims from YouTuber Latasha Kebe (also known as Tasha K) regarding her sexual health from a few years back.

According to the “Bodak Yellow” recording artist, Kebe “ran a malicious campaign to taint her reputation,” claiming that the mother of two cheated on her husband, Offset, worked as a prostitute, used cocaine, and had contracted herpes and HPV. On Monday, November 22nd, a judge ruled that Los Angeles’ Centre for Women’s Pelvic Health will send him “any and all medical records related solely to [Cardi B’s] testing for herpes and HPV.”

Cardi’s lawyer told Rolling Stone, “my client does not have HPV and herpes. Two of the defamatory statements at issue are the vile, false, and highly offensive statements by the defendant that my client has herpes and HPV, and we provided these [STD testing] records 14 months ago in support of my client’s claims.”

NME reports that the mother of two’s lawsuit is set to go to trial in the new year, on January 5th. “None of the aforementioned statements about plaintiff are true. Plaintiff was never a prostitute or a user of cocaine. Plaintiff has never, and does not now, have herpes, nor has she had herpes outbreaks on her mouth,” the case states.

Tasha K’s lawyer, Sadeer Sabbak, also sent a statement to Rolling Stone. “We have no comment about the order for plaintiff’s medical records, specifically. We are continuing to prepare for jury trial. Ms. Kebe is looking forward to finally having this matter resolved.”

At this time, Cardi is also wrapped up in a lawsuit regarding the cover of her debut mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 from 2016, in which Kevin Brophy Jr. alleges that she used his distinctive back tattoo for the artwork without his permission. Trial was postponed back in September, and will go ahead in February of 2022.

