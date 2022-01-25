Following a long and arduous legal battle, Cardi B is reportedly celebrating a victory. We recently reported on the news taking over timelines today (January 24) about Cardi B defeating YouTuber Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, in the much-talked-about lawsuit. Kebe spread several rumors about the rapper in videos and on social media where she stated Cardi had a sexually transmitted disease, would penetrate herself with beer bottles while dancing at strip clubs, was a drug abuser, cheated on her husband Offset, and was a prostitute.

It was also reported by Billboard that although today's ruling confirmed Cardi won $1.25 million, that judgment could increase in the future.





The outlet reported:

Ultimately, the jurors sided with Cardi B on Monday. In addition to defamation, the jury also held Kebe liable for invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Kebe’s attorneys can challenge the verdict to the judge in the weeks ahead. If he upholds it, her attorneys can then appeal the verdict to a federal appeals court.

After the news of the ruling circulated with speed throughout the internet, Tasha K offered a brief mention of her legal loss.

"My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard," Kebe tweeted. "I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days.Clinking glassesFolded hands Back to work. #unwinewithtashak #nowigottagobye." She then immediately posted an advertisement video on Instagram where people flooded her comment section with remarks about needing money to pay off the million-dollar judgment.

Kebe did also reportedly previously admit that she fabricated those stories about Cardi but later backtracked on those statements.









[via]