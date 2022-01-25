Cardi B has a lot to be grateful for. Not only did the mother of two take home a major W in her lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K, but she was also awarded a much larger payday than anticipated as a result of her legal victory.

TMZ caught up with the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker outside a federal court in Atlanta earlier today, January 25th, where she didn't hold back on expressing her gratitude for those who helped her through the tough times she's been enduring.

Firstly, Cardi thanked the jurors for reaching a "fair" decision, then she gave the media their flowers for "encouraging her through the trial," revealing that "reporters helped keep her strong while dealing with the emotional distress."

The rapper's attorneys, who were spotted leaving the building with her on Tuesday, were also thanked for their nearly three years of work on the case, which ended with Tasha K being found liable for "all three claims against her for telling several damaging lies about Cardi," including damaging rumours about her sexual health.

When she took the stand, Cardi B got very vulnerable, admitting that the allegations the blogger made about her were so emotionally distressing that she suffered from suicidal thoughts.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband," the 29-year-old told the Judge. "I felt like only a demon could do that shit," she continued, before apologizing to the courtroom for swearing.

On Monday, Bardi was awarded $1.5 million. Today she was awarded another $1.5 million in punitive damages, plus $1.3 million to cover attorney's fees; read more about the Washington Heights-born star's triumphant victory here.

