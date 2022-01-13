The trial regarding Cardi B's libel lawsuit against the blogger, Tasha K, has begun in federal court in Georgia. On Thursday, the "WAP" rapper revealed that the disparaging posts, which alleged Cardi had contracted herpes and abused drugs, caused her to suffer from suicidal thoughts.

"I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband," Cardi admitted to the Judge, according to TMZ.

She added: "I didn't deserve my kid."



Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

The videos Tasha made were released back in 2018 and 2019. She claimed that Cardi's alleged drug use would cause her then-unborn child, Kulture, to suffer from a litany of developmental diseases.

In Cardi's suit, she claims Tasha deliberately spread lies about her to increase traffic to her page.

"I felt like only a demon could do that s**t," Cardi said Thursday, before apologizing to the court for cursing.

Cardi broke down in tears as she admitted that the entire ordeal caused her to consider suicide.

Tasha's attorney, Sadeer Sabbak, has emphasized the importance of context to the jurors.

"Because context is everything, especially in the media,” she recently said, according to Law360. “Everyone is familiar with humor, everyone is familiar with opinion, and everyone needs context to appreciate that.”

[Via]