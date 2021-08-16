Instagram model Brittany Renner spilled all the secrets about the ballers she bagged — seven of them, including Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown, and even Colin Kapernick —in her 2018 book Judge This Cover.

But out of all the stars Brittany claims to have been with, basketball player PJ Washington was the one who took the ultimate bait. The two dated and quickly had a baby boy in May 2021.

After the couple split back in July, PJtweeted a heartbroken message leading fans to believe that Brittany got with the Hornets player simply to secure a hefty child support bag.

While many joked on the young basketball star for his rookie mistake, others came for Brittany with claims she groomed PJ since he was in high school, and had been planning this for years, after photos of her attending his high school games surfaced online.

Public opinion aside, Brittany seems to be cooking up some larger plan for her son with PJ, as she is currently not allowing PJ to see his child. There was a rumor she was racking in 200K a month for child support, but PJ quickly denied that was true.

On Sunday (Aug 15), the controversial social media star teased her fans with the possibility of another tell-all about her current situation in the comments of an Instagram post. The fan commented, "sis need to write us another book," to which Brittany responded, "definitely writing book #2 soon."

TheShadeRoom shared Brittany’s comment only to receive a strong outburst of negative reactions from “You see what happen when y’all give these birds attention?” to “How to groom a child 101. I'll pass.”

[via]