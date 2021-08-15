Perhaps one of the biggest stories to come out of the NBA over the past few weeks has been the failed relationship between Brittany Renner and PJ Washington. Renner had been following Washington since his days in college, and eventually, the two had a son together. In recent months, the relationship has ended, and now, it appears as though Renner is trying to speedrun a finesse.

Based on Washington's accounts of the relationship, Renner was simply looking to get the bag, all while breaking Washington's heart in the process. This falling out has completely played out on social media, and there are various rumors that have gone with it. For instance, some reported that Washington owed Render $200K per month in child support, although this was quickly debunked.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Music Choice

Now, Washington is sharing a particularly disturbing development in his relationship with the Instagram model. As it turns out, Renner is allegedly not allowing Washington to even visit his son. "Don't understand why I can't see my son," he wrote on his IG story with a frowning emoji.

Needless to say, things are getting pretty dramatic and if Washington is telling the truth, then it's clear that Renner is taking advantage of him in the situation.

This is one of those stories that continues to develop, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images