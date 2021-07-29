Twitter erupted after it was revealed that Charlotte Hornets' player PJ Washington and his model girlfriend Brittany Renner had broken up. The couple had just welcomed a baby into the world this year and it looked like their split wasn't the most amicable, with Washington tweeting-and-deleting, "You was faking it all along."

The world has continued to react to their breakup and on Thursday, both Renner and Washington spoke about the situation on their respective platforms.



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Being a little bit more vocal than her hoops star ex, Brittany Renner has been sarcastically responding to fans accusing her of "grooming" PJ. Some people have been sharing images of her at one of his high school games when he was eighteen. At the time, she was reportedly in her mid-20s.

"You stalked an 18 year old in college while you were pushing 30 and had a kid with him just to drop him. You’re the worst kind of human," wrote one fan. Brittany responded, saying, "Tell me more [ear emoji] this is getting juicy!" She then proceeded to tweet, "Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge."



Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As for PJ Washington, he's been quiet as of late but he does want his followers to focus on the real world, and not on what's being said online. "Don’t believe everything you see on the internet," he wrote, earning a retweet from Brittany.

Check out all of their latest updates below and let us know what you think about their breakup.