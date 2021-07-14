A TikTok star has found himself in hot water after speaking about his alleged relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. Hunter Ecimovic, a 21-year-old online personality known as Hunter Echo, recently took to social media with his friends to joke about alleged encounters he had with the 17-year-old Stranger Things star. He appeared on Instagram Live and ranted about Brown with his buddies as they spoke about a 20-year-old Ecimovic dated the 16-year-old actress, while speaking graphically about their alleged sexual relationship.

He also claimed in the video that Brown's parents were aware that he was living in her home for eight months and even stated that he was a "groomer" who "groomed" the young star. The term is specifically used by authorities to describe an adult to befriends a minor with the hopes that they will earn trust in order to engage in sexual abuse.



"There's no lawsuit at all," Ecimovic reportedly stated in the video. "I was living in Millie's house for eight months. How the f*ck is there a lawsuit? Her mom and dad knew about everything... I will never apologize, I hope you know that. I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for."

Now, Brown's team has issued a statement about the viral video.

"Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful," the message read. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."

Twitter users have made claims that Ecimovic has returned to TikTok to say that people have taken his video out of context. Check out a clip below.

