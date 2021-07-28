Charlotte Hornets basketball player PJ Washington has gone viral, but NBA fans aren't feverishly talking about the University of Kentucky basketball product's professional-level play. Rather than his skill, Twitter users have found themselves wrapped up in PJ Washington's allegedly estranged relationship with Brittany Renner.

According to Hip-Hop Lately, the fitness model has been romantically linked to James Harden, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Jamal Murray, Ben Simmons, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Colin Kaepernick, and more in the past, but PJ Washington and Brittany Renner had reportedly been going strong for a while, eventually having a baby together roughly a few months ago on May 5, 2021.

Within a matter of months, rumors started to surface that PJ and Brittany had sadly parted ways. Countless fans have since theorized that Renner had only been with the NBA player in an effort to get pregnant by him, with many pointing to her book, Judge This Cover, which reportedly documents Renner's past sexual experiences. However, in a surprising tweet-and-delete, PJ Washington appears to have confirmed his fans' theories, saying, "You was faking it all along."



PJ Washington/Twitter

Instead of hitting Twitter to ease PJ Washington's worries and offer their condolences to him, NBA fans have instead opted to engage in an all-out roasting session of the 22-year-old Charlotte Hornets forward. Most fans have joked that Washington should go ahead and get ready to start paying child support for nearly two decades, while others have expressed their amazement with Brittany Renner's allegedly elaborate plan to trap Washington in the first place.

Check out a bunch of NBA Twitter's reactions below.