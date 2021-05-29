Future became the father of eight children with eight different women last year after DNA tests confirmed that the newborn baby of model Elia Reign was officially his. The two have been engaged in a pretty serious legal battle since then, first battling over two-year-old Reign's paternity in the spring of 2019 before further bickering about child support payments.

Despite a judge ordering the Atlanta rapper to pay $3,200 rather than the $53,000 a month Eliza had initially requested and the $1,000 monthly he offered to pay, it seems they are still not seeing eye to eye. Unable to handle their issues outside of court as ruled by the family court judge assigned to the case, Future and his legal team are requesting courts to set a trial date to deal with things.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images for New Era

The "Life is Good" artist and Eliza have continued to bicker very publically, with the rapper telling the world that Eliza had dubbed the young baby a "check baby." After DNA results confirmed his paternity he vehemently denied prior, a judge ordered Future to pay $3,200 a month to aid in baby Reign's care.

In response to this ruling, Eliza requested a judge to subpoena the rap star's finances, record contracts, and business accounting in hopes of providing enough evidence to increase the child support payments.

Future's legal team requesting a trial date may point towards the two parties finally being ready to move closer to resolving their dispute. Hopefully, the new hearing will bring a resolution that satisfies both sides.

