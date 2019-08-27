When Brittany Renner stepped into her No Jumper podcast episode with Teanna Trump, she had some things to say about her ex-boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert. These days, Brittany can be found promoting her book "Judge This Cover" all over the internet and when she was approached by Adam22 and the No Jumper team to stop by and chat about her recent escapades, she made sure to clear up her schedule. Of course, given the nature of the show, Lil Uzi Vert was a topic of conversation later on during the sit-down conversation. Brittany spoke about her ex-boyfriend in positive terms, noting that she still has lots of love for him. However, she wants to be clear; she was never actually in love with the rapper.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Much has been said about the relationship that Uzi and Renner once shared. When she got onto the topic of her exes near the 50-minute mark, she noted that she never had serious feelings for the rapper. "Of course I love him! He's cute, he's fun, he's nice, like what's not to love about Uzi?" she asked Adam before clarifying. "I haven't been in love in years so... I haven't met that guy."

Hopefully, they both end up finding somebody that gives them that special feeling. Watch her address Uzi below.