Charlotte Hornets baller PJ Washington has been the target of memes and jokes for weeks following his split from girlfriend Brittany Renner. The couple broke up just a couple of weeks after Renner gave birth to their first child, and fans have been cracking jokes at Washington's expense, claiming that Renner used him for a quick come-up. One of the most recent rumors to have gone viral about the former lovebirds suggests that for the next eighteen years, Washington will need to pay Renner $200,000 per month in child support.

As basketball fans continue to react to the wild, unconfirmed rumors, PJ Washington has officially chimed in with a word, claiming that everything people are saying about him paying out the wazoo in child support is false.



Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"Stop the [cap]," tweeted the 22-year-old NBA star, suggesting that he's seen the rumors going around and they're not legit.

In addition to the child support speculation, fans have also been resurfacing older videos of Brittany Renner, where she says that athletes are "dumb" and advising women to date ballers for their money. She has been accused by fans of "grooming" PJ Washington. She started dating him when she was in her mid-20s. At the time, PJ had just turned 18. She sarcastically joked about the accusations on Twitter.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

What do you think about everything that's been happening between PJ Washington and Brittany Renner?