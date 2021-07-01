On the heels of TMZ's report that Jamie Spears denied responsibility for Britney Spears's living conditions, and judgment has been made in her case. For the past week, Britney Spears's name hasn't left social media trending topics lists following her impassioned plea during her recent court hearing. The music icon has been under conservatorship since 2008, and she finally spoke out about her restrictions, feeling traumatized, and not being able to go to the doctor to remove her implanted birth control because her conservators allegedly won't allow her to make an appointment.

It didn't take long for Spears's family to become targets of the singer's supporters that included celebrities calling for her conservatorship to end. On Wednesday (June 30), it was reported that Jamie Spears will remain named as one of her conservators.



According to Variety, Spears's lawyer filed paperwork to have Jamie Spears removed from the singer's conservatorship last year. The documents reportedly stated that Spears was "afraid" of her father and she wouldn't perform while under his care. The court was unmoved.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” the court documents state. It also reportedly reads that the court believes Spears is “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.”

The conservatorship was put into place back in 2008 after Spears suffered a public breakdown that was captured by paparazzi. Spears and her legal team continue to seek a removal of the conservatorship in its totality. The singer has been supported publicly by Halsey, Christina Aguilera, and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

