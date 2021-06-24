After delivering an impassioned account of what she's been dealing with over the past decade under her conservatorship, the internet has been lit up with talk about Britney Spears. Tens of thousands of responses have flooded Twitter alone, and those reactions include words of support from people like Mariah Carey, Halsey, Khloé Kardashian, and Spears's most famous ex, Justin Timberlake.

The two dated when they were just teens taking the world by storm as international pop stars, and although there have been rumors about the animosity between the two back in the day, Timberlake appeared on social media a little over an hour ago to lend his voice of support to Spears.



Vince Bucci / Stringer / Getty Images

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," wrote the singer. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right."

"No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body," Timberlake continued. "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

During her hearing today (June 23), Spears reportedly told a judge that she is "traumatized" after being under her conservatorship, she isn't happy, she hasn't spoken up in court because she feared that the judge wasn't listening and didn't believe her complaints, she wants to control her life and body, and she has been begging to get married and start a family but her conservators won't let her wed or remove her IUD birth control because they don't want her to have kids.

Check out Timberlake's tweets below.