Nearly 24 hours after speaking out against her conservatorship case, Britney Spears is making her first public statement to fans, sharing an Albert Einstein quote and apologizing for pretending to be okay for the past two years when she wasn’t.

Taking to her IG, Britney posted a quote from Albert Einstein that reads, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.” Alongside the quote, Spears said, “I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for.”

Britney then went on to apologize to fans for pretending to be okay the past couple of years, saying she felt embarrassed to share what really happened to her. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me,” she continued. “Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales.”

This all comes just a day after Britney accused her father, Jamie Spears, of being “abusive” and controlling during her court hearing. “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK,” she said. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane and I’m depressed. I cry every day,” Britney said in court this week. “It’s enough and it makes no sense at all… I’m done,” Britney continued, accusing her father and those involved in her conservatorship of “criminal” behaviour. “I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

