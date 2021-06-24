Since 2008, Britney Spears's life has been under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and her conservators. A judge ruled that the international superstar singer wasn't able to manage her own career and personal life after Spears suffered mental health episodes. Way back then, Britney agreed that she needed help, but all these years later, the singer is finally vocalizing that the conservatorship that she's been living under has kept her from doing just about anything.

The singer's recent conservatorship hearing has caused Spears to trend across the internet as the "#FreeBritney" movement adds fuel to its fire. "I am traumatized," she told a judge. "I want to end the conservatorship."



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Moments from Spears's moving, yet scathing, speech has been shared around the world today (June 23), as the singer went after her father who has allegedly kept her under lock and key. “I’ve been in denial; I’ve been in shock; I am traumatized,” she said. “I just want my life back... I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

"I haven’t been back to court in a long time because I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court last time," Spears explained as she pleaded for her conservatorship to end. "It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through, and that’s the main reason I didn’t say it openly. I didn’t think anybody would believe me."

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD [birth control] inside me but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have any more children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

"The last time I spoke to you, it made me feel like I was dead, like I didn't matter, like you thought I was lying," Spears told the judge. "I'm not lying, so that maybe you understand the depth and degree, I deserve changes." The judge reportedly told the singer that they appreciated her passionate remarks. It's unclear when Spears will receive a judgment on her next steps.

