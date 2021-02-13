The Framing Britney Spears documentary from The New York Times has been a thorn in Justin Timberlake's side. The former boy bander once dated the pop star many moons ago, and during their romance, the public pegged them as America's "It" couple. The singers' relationship lasted for about three years and after it ended in 2002, Spears became the target of hateful comments and sordid headlines. Timberlake suggested that Spears cheated on him, most famously depicted in his "Cry Me a River" video.



The rehashing of his relationship with Spears has caused critics to also note his infamous Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson where he ripped off her top to expose her nipple-covered breast, a move that her rep said was only supposed to expose a red lace bra. Jackson has been heavily ridiculed throughout the years over the 2004 incident while Timberlake hasn't borne the brunt of responsibility.

As people have discussed the award-winning singer's controversies, he has surfaced with a fresh apology directed toward both women. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," wrote the singer in an Instagram post.



"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed." He went on to call the industry "flawed" because "it sets men, especially white men, up for success." Timberlake claims that because he is "in a privileged position," it's important for him to "be vocal about this."

"Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again... I can do better and I will do better." Swipe below to read through his message in its entirety.