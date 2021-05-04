Since she was a young child, Britney Spears has lived her life in the spotlight. From her Mouseketeer days to her introductory "Baby One More Time" single to her umbrella-swinging, head-shaving breakdown, every move Spears makes has been heavily documented. The paparazzi made her life a nightmare during the height of her career, and it became so overwhelming that Spears took a step back from the spotlight.

Hulu's Framing Britney Spears documentary was all the rage as it shined a light on the singer's controversial conservatorship case involving her father. Spears hasn't had full control over her life or career for years and her often puzzling social media posts have become a sort of deciphering game for dedicated fans. As much as Spears appreciates the "Free Britney" movement and the documentaries that have followed, she's calling out the documentary producers for being just like the obsessive outlets that they're reporting about.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing," she wrote on Instagram. "I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative."

"Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????" Check out her lengthy caption below.