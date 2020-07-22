The Britney Spears conspiracy theories have been all the rage of fans who are dedicated followers of the pop princess. Britney has been under heavy criticism since she burst onto the music scene as a teen back in the 1990s, but it wasn't until she shaved her head in a public display back in 2007 did people start paying attention to Spears's mental health. Since that time, the singer's conservatorship court dates have been highly publicized as her life is reportedly dictated by her father. For about a decade, the "#FreeBritney" online movement has continued to gain steam, and the Spears family has consistently been pelted with questions about Britney's mental state.

In the wake of Kanye West's recent Twitter rant, Jamie Lynn Spears reposted a message from Halsey about people not make fun of those with bipolar disorder. An Instagram user commented, "How about your sisters OBVIOUS mental illness? Why don't you speak on that?" Swiftly, Jamie Lynn Spears swooped in to defend Britney.

"You have no right to assume anything about my sister and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters," Jamie Lynn wrote. "She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that's the only thing that is OBVIOUS." Check out the exchange below.