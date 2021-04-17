Britney Spears answered numerous fans' questions on Instagram, Friday, amidst the "Free Brittney" movement that has grown in response to the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. The documentary details Spears' career and ongoing 13-plus years spent in a conservatorship battle.

"The next question is, am I okay?" Spears says in the video. "Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself."



Mike Windle / Getty Images

Spears' conservatorship has been mainly overseen by her dad since 2008.

"Yes, I get extremely dizzy," Spears says. "But I'm a dancer, so as long as I have a focus for my head as I turn, as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end it's not as bad."

She also spoke about a picture she shared of a vintage refrigerator on social media: "What does the red refrigerator mean on my Instagram? Honestly, I just thought it was cool. I thought it was vintage, it was red. And it's just really cool."

In the caption of her video, Spears explained, "This was me yesterday before I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend's brown blazer to stay in disguise ... but s--- ... the paps still found me!!!!"

[Via]