framing britney spears
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Criticizes Docs About Her Life: "So Hypocritical"She doesn't understand why people want to "highlight the most negative and traumatizing times" in her life.By Erika Marie
- GramBritney Spears Says She's "Extremely Happy" & "Totally Fine" Amid "Free Britney" MovementBritney Spears told fans she's "totally fine" in a new video on IG, amidst the "Free Brittney" movement.By Cole Blake
- TVBritney Spears Will Not Be Working On Her Own Documentary Despite ReportsThe songstress does not have her own follow-up documentary in the works despite rumors. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJamie Lynn Spears Defends Britney Following Expositional DocumentaryJamie Lynn Spears speaks out following the #FreeBritney documentary which was apparently unauthorized by the family. By hnhh
- Pop CultureJustin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears & Janet Jackson: "I Failed"The singer has been on the receiving end of criticism over how he handled the end of his relationship with Spears & the Super Bowl moment with Jackson.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Gets Major #FreeBritney Support, BF Slams Her FatherThe singer's boyfriend expressed that he has "zero respect" for her conservator, Jamie Spears, following the "Framing Britney Spears" craze.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Doesn't Have A Grudge Against Ex Justin Timberlake: ReportAfter fans went after the "Mirrors" singer after his portrayal in Spears' new documentary, she's cBy Madusa S.