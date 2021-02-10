A Hulu docuseries has kicked up dust in the pop culture circuit as the world has rallied behind Britney Spears. On the streaming service, The New York Times has a series with a different controversial topic for each episode, and on the sixth, the famed outlet tackled the conservatorship of Britney Spears. They highlighted the triumphs and pitfalls of the pop singer's professional and personal career, including the adverse mental effects of paparazzi and celebrity culture.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

They painted Britney to be a young girl thrust into a whirlwind of a career where her father, Jamie Spears, was absent for the bulk of her youth as she toured and made appearances. However, following her meltdown that culminated in her shaving her head in a highly publicized display, her dad would control her day to day life. Since 2008, Britney and her businesses have been under the strict control of her father, and although she has petitioned the court asking for him to be removed and another entity or person set in place, she has been denied.

The #FreeBritney movement has picked up steam following the NYT docuseries, and dozens of celebrities have vocalized their support for their fellow star. Spears's father, who reportedly makes upwards of $130K a year from being his daughter's conservator, not including the reported percentages for other earnings, doesn't say much publicly when it comes to his legal ties to the singer. However, Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has come forward to call out Britney's father for "trying to control" his relationship.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Not it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," wrote Asghari. "In my opinion Jamie is a total d*ck. I won't be going into details because I've always respected privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

It's reported that Britney has refused to perform under her father's rule. Check out Sam's post and a few reactions to Framing Britney Spears below.



Instagram

