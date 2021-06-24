Many of Hollywood's biggest stars are rallying behind Britney Spears, after the pop music icon publicly addressed the court amidst her battle to be released from her conservatorship. The guardianship was originally placed implimented in 2008, following her infamous public meltdown.

In one of the most heartbreaking moments, Spears explained that she isn't allowed to have her IUD removed, despite wanting to start a family.

“I would like to get married and have a baby,” Spears told the court. “But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it (the IUD) out because they don’t want me to have children … This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Many fans and celebrities on social media voiced their support for Spears after the court appearance.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," Justin Timberlake, who dated Spears for a brief time, wrote on Twitter. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for..."

Check out more reactions below.

[Via]