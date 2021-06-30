Over the past year, countless Britney Spears fans have been hitting the streets of Los Angeles to protest the beloved pop star's conservatorship. After eagle-eyed fans thought that they saw secret distress signals in her social media posts, they started the "Free Britney" movement, which eventually inspired Hulu's Framing Britney Spears documentary. Although Britney initially undermined her situation by saying that she was "extremely happy" and "totally fine," the "...Baby One More Time" singer recently revealed that she is "traumatized" from her conservatorship.

For a quick rundown of the unethical treatment that Britney Spears has been receiving while under the decade-spanning conservatorship, watch the clip below.

Many fans have made Britney's father, Jamie Spears, the villain in the situation, but according to TMZ, Jamie is unwilling to take responsibility for Britney's unhappiness with the conservatorship. In addition to claiming that "he has been cut off from communicating with her," Jamie reportedly attests that he has not made any personal decisions on behalf of Britney for the past two years.

According to TMZ, Jamie Spears has decided to point the finger at Britney's current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who Jamie apparently believes was appointed during a time when Britney did not have the mental capacity to make decisions about her medical treatment.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Legal docs reportedly reveal that "Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters." Still, Jamie Spears reportedly believes that Britney's allegations should be taken extremely seriously by the court, so he is advocating for an investigation into the integrity of the conservatorship.

According to TMZ, Jamie Spears' lawyer echoes his concerns, saying, "It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spear's testimony."

Stay tuned for more updates on Britney Spears' fight against her conservatorship.

[via]