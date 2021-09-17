After teasing Angela Simmons on Twitter, Bow Wow shut down any gossip about his exes moving on. The rapper has been preparing for the launch of the second installment of the Millennium Tour that is all set to hit the road on October 1. Bow is sharing his headline space with collaborator Omarion, and they will grace stages from coast to coast with artists like Ashanti, Soulja Boy, the Yin Yang Twins, and more.

Earlier today (September 16), we reported on Bow teasing his ex and good friend Angela Simmons with a flirtatious tweet, but when someone tried to mention other rappers in the industry dating his other exes, he made it clear that there aren't any issues.

Joie Chavis, the mother of Bow's daughter Shai, had a son with Future and was recently spotted cuddling and kissing Diddy in Italy. Erica Mena has two children with Safaree Samuels, albeit the two are in the middle of their divorce, and today, Bow delivered words of encouragement to her.

A Twitter user wrote, "What’s up with these rappers going out with @smoss ex’s like show him some respect." Bow Wow was sure to let it be known that he is not bothered.

"I dont feel no typa way. Its so many beautiful women in the world. Plus my uncle snoop gave me the game at 9. We aint trippin ova these fees," he said. Check out the exchange, as well as a few other tweets from Bow Wow, below.