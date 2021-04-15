When you have children with Bow Wow and Future, you're going to face critics. Joie Chavis has a daughter, Shai, with Bow and a son, Hendrix, with Future, and she's previously spoken about receiving the "gold digger" title because of their fame. Although Chavis has repeatedly denied that her relationships with her children's fathers had anything to do with money, it hasn't stopped the public from pelting the dancer with insults.

Over on her YouTube channel, Chavis hosted yet another Q&A session where she took questions from her Instagram followers and answered them on camera. One person didn't have a question but wrote, "You're a gold digger." Chavis quickly stated, "I feel like a lot of people say that."

"And I'm not. I'm not a gold digger," she added. "I don't—if that's the case, I'd be dating everybody that tries to talk to me with money. I don't, and I'm not a gold digger. I've worked since I was fifteen, like, I take care of my kids. I don't get any child support."

"I don't need to ask for anything for certain things my kids because I can do everything myself. If their father wants to do things for them and then they do that on their own time if they want to [say], hey, here's some money for this or that, or you know whatever. But I don't really ask for anything. I'm able to do everything on my own."

"So, just wanted to make sure that I said that." Check out her Q&A session below.