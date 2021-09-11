There seems to be a Love & Hip Hop reunion of sorts happening. Rumors have been circulating that the series has brought together a few of its favorite stars for a new season or special, and clips of the crew have begun circulating online. Bobby Lytes, Amina Buddafly, Cyn Santana, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, Erica Mena, and Rich Dollaz are just a handful of familiar reality television faces that have joined in for the get-together, and in a clip, it looks as if Rich was playfully flirting with his ex.

The rise and fall of Erica and Rich's romance was played out in Love & Hip Hop detail many years ago. There were tears and fights and insults, and while they were at odds for some time following their breakup, they seemed to have buried the hatchet.

Earlier this year, Erica and fellow Love & Hip Hop castmate Safaree Samuels filed for divorce amid welcoming their second child together. The dissolution of their relationship is being played out on this current season of the Atlanta series, and on social media, Erica has made it clear that she is a single and free woman.

In a video, Rich seems to be filming Erica while the cast is in a sprinter van. He cracked a joke about getting that "old thing back" and people couldn't help but weigh in. Check out a few clips of what is expected to be the second season of Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion below.