Following his viral Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy, Bow Wow admitted that he doesn't want to rap anymore because it brings too much stress. He posted a video on Instagram, Tuesday, taken as his hard drive crashed right before the show went live.

"Y'all n****s see why I don't be wanting to rap no motherfucking more? This is exactly why I'm at peace. I'm at peace man. I like hosting my shit, making more money than half of y'all rap n****s. I like doing my podcast. This shit right here is the number one reason why a n***a don't wanna rap no more. This is the reason why. I do movies and I do so much other shit. It's because rap shit brings stress."



Todd Williamson / Getty Images

He added that the show was put together in just four days, in the caption: "I was soooo stressed putting this show together in 4 days for VERZUZ!! What yall don’t know is our hard drive CRASHED 6 mins before we went live!! SEE."

Despite the preshow drama, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's Verzuz appearance went off without a hitch. Both artists traded hits throughout the night, but Twitter went on to declare Bow Wow the victor.

Check out Bow Wow's new IG post below.