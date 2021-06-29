Bow Wow declares that he's done with rap because it's too stressful in a behind-the-scenes clip from his "Verzuz" battle with Soulja Boy.
Following his viral Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy, Bow Wow admitted that he doesn't want to rap anymore because it brings too much stress. He posted a video on Instagram, Tuesday, taken as his hard drive crashed right before the show went live.
"Y'all n****s see why I don't be wanting to rap no motherfucking more? This is exactly why I'm at peace. I'm at peace man. I like hosting my shit, making more money than half of y'all rap n****s. I like doing my podcast. This shit right here is the number one reason why a n***a don't wanna rap no more. This is the reason why. I do movies and I do so much other shit. It's because rap shit brings stress."
Todd Williamson / Getty Images
He added that the show was put together in just four days, in the caption: "I was soooo stressed putting this show together in 4 days for VERZUZ!! What yall don’t know is our hard drive CRASHED 6 mins before we went live!! SEE."
Despite the preshow drama, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's Verzuz appearance went off without a hitch. Both artists traded hits throughout the night, but Twitter went on to declare Bow Wow the victor.
Check out Bow Wow's new IG post below.