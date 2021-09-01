Festival organizers are excited to get their money-making concerts back in action. The COVID-19 quarantine derailed all plans of outside events housing large crowds, and even in 2021, there have been concerns over "super spreader" gatherings. As vaccines have been made readily available restrictions have been lifted, the Delta variant of COVID continues to worry the public. While people have been watching the spread of coronavirus with a keen eye, weather conditions have also proven to be an issue.

All of that being said, Bonnaroo organizers were thrilled to announce the festival's return months ago. They shared their star-studded line-up that included names like Lizzo, G-Eazy, J.I.D., Nelly, Jack Harlow, Leon Bridges, Kevin Gates, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Run The Jewels, and many more.

However, it looks as if fans will have to wait just a while longer because Bonnaroo announced they once again have to cancel the event. The festival was supposed to take place this weekend, but flooding and heavy rains in Tennessee have caused production to come to a complete stop.

They wrote:

We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely. We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience. Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022! All tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.

Hopefully, the third time will be a charm. Check out the festival's post below.