Days after Coachella's line-up announcement, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is taking over the spotlight by revealing the list of artists booked for their upcoming event. The Tennessee festival has earned its place as one of the most marquee parties of the entire year, offering a space for music fans to discover emerging talent, enjoy sets from break-out stars, and dance along to hits from some of the most established men and women in the industry. This year, the organizers did not come to disappoint. With the line-up now being made public, we're sure a lot of you will be rushing to buy tickets when they become available later this week.

The four-day festival has a flurry of performers that span across different genres, appealing to a wide crew of folks. The first day will be headlined by a highlight show courtesy of the Grand Ole Opry and on the second day, big-time acts like Miley Cyrus, Tool, Run The Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, and more will all steal the show. Day three is set to include antics from Lizzo, DaBaby, Nelly (who will be performing Country Grammar!!!!), Kevin Gates, JID, Denzel Curry, and others. And to top it all off, Young Thug and Leon Bridges will complement headline sets from Lana Del Rey and Tame Impala on the final day.

The full line-up is available below. Bonnaroo 2020 is taking place from June 11 to June 14 in Manchester, Tennessee. Tickets officially go on sale this Thursday.