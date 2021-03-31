With the pandemic finally slowing down, it seems as though we're nearing a return to normal. As more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, people are getting excited about a return outside this summer. At the rate people are being vaccinated, it looks like music festivals are ready to return this summer. On Tuesday, the lineup for California's HARD Summer Music Festival was announced and today, Bonnaroo 2021 is revealing its lineup.

The Manchester, Tennessee festival is a favorite for music fans across the nation. After being forced to suspend operations for a year, Bonnaroo is returning with a solid lineup for the upcoming four-day festival, which takes place September 2-5, 2021. The first day doesn't present many opportunities for hip-hop fans to have fun but on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, there are plenty of acts to keep you entertained.

On the first big day of the festival, Megan Thee Stallion is headlining with additional performances from Run The Jewels, Janelle Monáe, Young Thug, Jack Harlow, Nelly, Omar Apollo, and more. On Saturday, Lizzo and Tame Impala are headlining with openers G-Eazy, Kevin Gates, J.I.D, and more. For the final day, there will be performances from Tyler, The Creator, Lil Baby, Leon Bridges, Flo Milli, Jamila Woods, and others.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While it may feel premature to announce a major festival return like this, by September, many of us will be vaccinated fully so this could end up being safe. However, with COVID mutations continuing to pop up, current vaccines may be rendered useless by the end of the year. Read more about that here.

Will you be buying a ticket to Bonnaroo 2021? Tickets start at only $35 down.