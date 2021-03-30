We've all been patiently waiting for the world to revert back to normal. While that may never be possible, we're finally inching closer to the life that we used to live as vaccine distribution continues across the nation. As more and more people are protected against COVID-19, the pandemic will likely soon be in the rearview mirror and we can finally enjoy concerts and music festivals again.

On Tuesday, the lineup was officially revealed for HARD Summer Music Festival 2021, and hip-hop and electronic music fans will be delighted to see who's been booked. Taking place on July 31 and August 1 in San Bernadino, California, HARD Summer is one of the first music festivals to announce new dates for this summer. Headlining the shows will be Future, Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, Kaytranada, Don Toliver, and more. Other artists listed on the flyer are $NOT, iann dior, Rubi Rose, Mario Judah, DJ Scheme, and others. Some EDM stars, including DJ Snake and Dillon Francis, were also announced.



Image via Publicist

With five outdoor stages, fans will have plenty of room to move around and enjoy different performances throughout the weekend.

Check out the full lineup above and let us know if you'll be buying a ticket to this one. Passes officially go on sale on Friday, April 2 with a $9.95 deposit.