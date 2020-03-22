Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is the latest event to be pushed back in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Initially supposed to take place in June, the organizers have pulled the plug on hosting the festival this summer but they did not cancel it like other festivals. Instead, it'll be taking place from September 24th-27th, 2020 with all tickets and onsite accommodations being honored on the new dates.

“Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community,” the statement reads. “All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.”

Adding, "Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts. Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.”

The festival included performances from Lizzo, who was set to headline on June 13th, as well as artists like Kevin Gates, Young Thug, Denzel Curry, J.I.D, Nelly, Saint JHN and many more.

Peep the full statement below.