Megan Thee Stallion was named the Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday. Other nominees for the award included Phoebe Bridgers, KAYTRANADA, Doja Cat, Chika, Ingrid Andress, Noah Cyrus, and D Smoke.

Megan dominated 2020, releasing her debut album, Good News, appearing on Ariana Grande's “34+35” remix with Doja Cat, and more. Megan also took home the award for Best Rap Performance with her song "Savage," featuring Beyonce.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Other noteworthy winners thus far include Nas, who won Best Rap Album for King's Disease, John Legend, who won Best R&B Album for Bigger Love, Thundercat, who won Best Progressive R&B Album for It Is What It Is, and more. For the full list of updated Grammy winners and nominees head here.

On Saturday, Megan announced that she would be partnering with Fashion Nova to donate $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation on the one-year anniversary of Taylor's death at the hands of the Louisville Police Department.

"Breonna’s name continues to be a catalyst for change and a powerful reminder that justice has still not been served," she said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Fashion Nova and I are proud to give $100,000 to the @breonnataylorfoundation created by @tamikalpalmer to honor the memory of her daughter."

[Via]