Lizzo may have had some hard times towards the end of 2019, since the "Truth Hurts" singer was slammed for blasting a Postmates worker on Twitter followed by backlash she pulled in for her outfit she wore to a basketball game. Despite it all, Lizzo made it clear that she messed up and she's not here to live up to any ones expectations, respectively.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now that the new year is here, Lizzo is back and better as she's become the first female to ever headline Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. The lineup was announced just earlier today and sees other acts such as DaBaby, Nelly, Kevin Gates, JID, Denzel Curry Run The Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. The Tennessee based festival is known for booking rock and country acts but wanted to switch things up in its 18-year history by bringing in more diversity and giving Lizzo the coveted, historical spot.

While Lizzo is probably patting herself on the back, don't expect a statement on Twitter since she's taken a hiatus from the platform. "Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls," she wrote in one tweet. "I’ll be back when I feel like it."