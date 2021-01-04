Over the weekend, Black Ink Crew star Ceaser Emanuel's 16-year-old daughter Cheyenne made public some gruesome allegations of physical abuse by the tattoo artist. On January 2nd, the teenager made the accusations against her father in a heated Instagram live where she emotionally claims Ceaser "stomped her out." She then addressed the accusations on her story, adding, "The level of disrespect from my father pulling me out of the shower then beating me while I was naked is a problem."

She added that he kicked, punched, and stomped on her "like a dog in the street," and said she's just, "here to speak my truth. He knows what he has done. The police [were] called. There are records."

Ceasar denied the allegations in a statement saying, "My daughter Cheyenne and I are not on great terms. However, I would never physically abuse her." He continued, "I have only done what many parents would have when their child has crossed the line and that is discipline, my child." His current girlfriend chimed in, as well, adding, “She was supposed to wash dishes. You want $600 wigs but don’t want to wash dishes?!”

Cheyenne’s mother, Crystal, finally stepped in to defend her daughter, confirming that the act of violence did take place via Instagram stories. “No one will ever understand to be woken up at 2a.m from my daughter crying that her father beat her,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “This has psychologically damaged my child Imagine someone ripping you out of the shower at 16 years old punching and kicking [you].”

She added that she had "no choice but to alert the authorities" because of the severity of the attack, saying they have always disciplined Cheyenne but it never "graduated to this point."

Ceasar has yet to address any of the newer allegations from Cheyenne's mother Crystal.

