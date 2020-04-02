Battle lines have been drawn between Ceaser Emanuel and Ryan Henry. The Black In Crew and Black Ink Crew Chicago tattoo shop owners collided on a recent episode of the New York show. There has been unspoken animosity between Ceaser and Ryan over Ryan's involvement with Ceaser's ex-girlfriend, Kitty. The Harlem shop owner didn't appreciate being the butt of their private jokes, but Ryan told Ceaser that he was blowing things out of proportion. The two came face-to-face during a confrontation caught by reality television cameras.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

As far as Ceaser was concerned, Ryan was lying to his face. Ryan took it all in stride and told him that he's acting too sensitive about the situation. There were plenty of their crew members in attendance, all waiting to see how the conversation would play out. Both men walked away without things turning physical, but Ceaser made it abundantly clear that he and Ryan Henry won't be friends anytime soon. In fact, Ceaser boldly proclaimed that he was going to hit Ryan where it hurts: "His pockets."

This may be the lead up toward the revelation that was shared in the season trailer that showed Ceaser announcing that he was planning on opening a Black Ink shop in the heart of Chicago to rival Ryan's 9Mag. Meanwhile, Ryan wrote over on his Instagram, "... Ahhhhhh youngsta... 😉... when the hate don’t work, they start telling lies... Welcome to Chicago✡️#9MAG." Check out the clip of Ceaser Emanuel and Ryan Henry in a tense confrontation on Black Ink Crew below.