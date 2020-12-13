“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia exclaimed on Twitter this weekend. Her words ignited the internet, as Shia LaBeouf is currently being sued by FKA Twigs for sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. “I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away,” Sia added.

FKA Twigs, in a sprawling lawsuit, claims that LaBeouf gave her an STD and also abused her relentlessly. "The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-story townhouse in Hackney," she stated. "He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible."

In response, Shia stated, "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."