Earlier today (December 11), news that FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Shia Labeouf, for "relentless abuse," sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress, emerged. According to The New York Times, she also noted that LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. "The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-story townhouse in Hackney," she told The Times. "He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible."



Melodie Jeng via Getty Images

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life," she went on. "I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody." Furthermore, another one of LaBeouf's ex-girlfriends came forward with allegations of her own, supporting FKA twigs'. Subsequently, LaBeouf penned a letter of apology for his alleged behaviour, but claimed that not all of the allegations were entirely accurate.

Now, FKA twigs has taken to Instagram to give further insight on her side things, and provide support to other victims of abuse. "It may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me," she began. "Which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an interpersonal violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option."

"I hope that by sharing my experience i can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because i understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do," she continued. "The statistics on domestically abusive and interpersonal violent relationships are shocking and during covid i have been really anxious because i know many victims will have been literally trapped with their abusers with no relief or way to get out."

"My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that i am a survivor of domestic violence my first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that i could have helped even just one person by sharing my story here are some amazing charities and helplines that i recommend donating to and calling if you or somebody you know needs support," she concluded.