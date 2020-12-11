According to recent reports, FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Shia Labeouf, for "relentless abuse," sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress. She also noted that LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

"The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-story townhouse in Hackney," she told The Times. "He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible."



Melodie Jeng via Getty Images

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life," she told continued. "I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody." Additionally, stylist Karolyn Pho, who previously dated LaBeouf, alleged that she had "tumultuous experiences" with him as well — alleging that he once drunkenly pinned her to a bed and head-butt her until she bled.

LaBeouf penned a letter to The Times, apologizing for some of his alleged behaviour. "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt."

"There is nothing else I can really say," he wrote. He did, however, voice that several of the claims made by twigs were inaccurate. "Many of these allegations are not true," he wrote. Adding that he wanted "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things [he has] done. I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way," he concluded.



Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

[via]