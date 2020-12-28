Behind-the-scenes, the love between Young Thug and Jerrika Karlae may not be as strong as we once thought it was. The long-time couple appears to be facing some serious hurdles, with Jerrika using Twitter to air out some drama between them.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Young Stoner Life Records rapper Karlae called out her boyfriend of many years on social media, signaling trouble in paradise.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"Single 2021..." wrote Thug's girlfriend and rumored fiancée, appearing to break up with the rapper online. "Why misuse and abuse something or someone, why not leave them be! That’s some narcissistic sh*t. You behind the scenes painting pictures of me, like ima f*cked up individual...when you the devil."

Of course, her replies began getting flooded with supportive messages for her boyfriend, prompting Karlae to deliver a message to Thug's fans.

"F*ck out my mentions, if you support anything other than my happiness f*ck off and unfollow me," she wrote. "Ppl that go out they way to show other ppls flaws to make themselves look better scare me."

Hopefully, Karlae and Thugger are able to sort through their differences. They've always been one of our favorite hip-hop couples, so to see them end like this is pretty sad, especially over the holiday season.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Do you think Karlae and Thug are done for good?