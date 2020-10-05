In the last few weeks, Young Thug's girlfriend Jarrika Karlae, known professionally as just Karlae, has been teasing the release of her next big single, which is set to feature Thugger and Gunna. The track was expected to release last week but something must have happened because now, it's been pushed back to this Friday.

Regardless, we'll be getting the new record soon.

Karlae continued to tease the release of the new banger, coming through with a preview of the track while she showed off the expensive new gift that her boyfriend got for her.

"Woke up to this bad bitch outside thanks boss @thuggerthugger1," she wrote about the new Ferrari she received as a gift. "You forever coming thru !!! GO TO THE LINK IN MY BIO IF YOU SUPPORT A REAL ONE MY NEW SINGLE DROPPING 10/9 !!!"

Part of the Young Stoner Life record label, Karlae has been coming through with new music for her fans, establishing herself as a force in the latest surge of women in rap. She has been in a relationship with Young Thug for years.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Her new song is set to come out this week. What do you think of it so far? Will you be giving it a spin?