Young Thug’s longtime girlfriend Jerrika Karlae is a force to be reckoned with. Having entered the music industry in 2018, that is, after having launched her own affordable swimwear line, Karlae Swimwear, Karlae is a hustler in her own right, and has made a name for herself aside from being known as Thugger’s lady. Winning the affection of the public with her bubbly charm and empowering confidence, the “Everything” singer is nothing short of a mogul.

In her rise to fame, Karlae has amassed an Instagram following of 1.2 million followers, all of whom keep up with her grind and plentiful serves, because in addition to being multi-talented, she also happens to be drop-dead gorgeous. While Karlae may have more recently set her sights on the rap game, she has long had an instinct and flair for all things fashion, which is what captured the attention of many of her fans to begin with. A top-tier tastemaker, Karlae frequents the Gram dripped out in all-designer or fits of her own curation.

In an ode to the trendsetter's aptitude for the art of personal style, we've rounded up some of Karlae's best looks in a gallery for your viewing.

